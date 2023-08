BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) -

Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday amid risk aversion due to persistent concerns over the health of China's economy and U.S. interest rates.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.08% at 19,409.30 at 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 65,252.86.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)