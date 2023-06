BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking global peers, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and on hopes of an interest rate pause by other major central banks.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.36% at 18,665.60 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 62,917.39.

($1 = 82.5316 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)