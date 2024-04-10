BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - India's benchmark share indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in metal stocks on expectations of strong global demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.32% at 22,714.30 as of 9:26 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.32% to 74,925.95.

The metal index rose 1.1%, hitting a record high, on expectations of a demand rebound on the back of strong manufacturing data from the U.S. and China. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)