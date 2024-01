BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asia after China rolled out measures to stabilise its markets, while U.S. data added to hopes of early interest rate cuts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.55% to 21,469.70 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.54% at 71,084.10, as of 9:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)