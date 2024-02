BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, after rising in the last three sessions, aided by sustained domestic buying, and in line with the rise in Asian peers after fresh U.S. data signalled a cooling economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 22,020.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.49% at 72,406.02, as of 9:15 a.m IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)