BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.14% at 19,436.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15% to 65,439.50 at 9:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)