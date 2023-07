BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global peers, after data indicating strength in the U.S. labour market fuelled concerns of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.32% at 19,435.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 65,623.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)