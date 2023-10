BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday as rising U.S. rate concerns after strong jobs data and surge in oil prices due to military conflict in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.66% at 19,521.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.72% to 65,514.74. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)