BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks after top software services provider Infosys slashed its revenue guidance, citing weakness in client spending amid weak global cues.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.89% to 19,800.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.98% to 66,907.07, as of 9:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)