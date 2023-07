BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Monday, dragged down by high weightage financials and consumer stocks, as investors consolidated their positions amid a slew of June quarter results.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.13% at 19,621.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.12% to 66,082.30 at 9:17 a.m. IST. ($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)