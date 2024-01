BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, as a drop in top private lender HDFC Bank after its quarterly results dragged high-weightage financials, while Asian peers fell after China's quarterly growth fell short of expectations.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 1.32% to 21,738.55 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.31% to 72,163.82, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)