INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse early gains; FMCG stocks drag

12/21/2022 | 12:58am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meet minutes and key macroeconomic data from the U.S., while fears of a recession linger.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 18,348, as of 10:50 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to 61,575.45. Both the benchmarks had risen nearly 0.5% during the session.

The focus is now on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting, due to be released later in the day, as investors seek to understand the central bank's assessment of inflation and growth.

The central bank, in its monthly bulletin on Tuesday, said inflation "may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out," but sounded optimistic about the near-term economic growth outlook. "RBI's bulletin signalled that India's growth will be driven by domestic demand", Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets said, adding that domestic macroeconomic indicators such as advance tax collections, GST collections, auto sales have shown strength.

Barring information technology metal and pharma indexes, most of the major sectors erased opening gains and swung to losses, with consumer shedding 0.5%.

"While commentary from Accenture was not positive, there are mixed signals from companies like Tata Consultancy Services," Gandhi noted, saying she expects the movement in the sector to be stock-specific as investors reshuffle portfolio in favour of value stocks.

Tech shares have been pummelled by Accenture's comments last week of a slowdown in client spending amid macro uncertainty.

Wall Street equities snapped a four-day sell-off and logged gains on Tuesday ahead of key macroeconomic data due later this week.

Asian markets recovered after Tuesday's slide triggered by Japan's surprise policy review. The MSCI Asia ex Japan rose 0.22%. ($1 = 82.6950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC 2.55% 261.9 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.61% 88.5 End-of-day quote.72.35%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.07% 615.142 Real-time Quote.-21.02%
NIFTY 50 -0.14% 18364.25 Delayed Quote.6.15%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.17% 61702.29 Real-time Quote.5.92%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.25% 3253.2 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
