INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse early gains; FMCG stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed
course on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of
India's latest policy meet minutes and key macroeconomic data
from the U.S., while fears of a recession linger.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 18,348, as of
10:50 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to
61,575.45. Both the benchmarks had risen nearly 0.5% during the
session.
The focus is now on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) latest policy meeting, due to be released later in
the day, as investors seek to understand the central bank's
assessment of inflation and growth.
The central bank, in its monthly bulletin on Tuesday, said
inflation "may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out,"
but sounded optimistic about the near-term economic growth
outlook.
"RBI's bulletin signalled that India's growth will be driven
by domestic demand", Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital
Markets said, adding that domestic macroeconomic indicators such
as advance tax collections, GST collections, auto sales have
shown strength.
Barring information technology metal
and pharma indexes, most of the major
sectors erased opening gains and swung to losses, with consumer
shedding 0.5%.
"While commentary from Accenture was not positive, there are
mixed signals from companies like Tata Consultancy Services,"
Gandhi noted, saying she expects the movement in the sector to
be stock-specific as investors reshuffle portfolio in favour of
value stocks.
Tech shares have been pummelled by Accenture's comments
last week of a slowdown in client spending amid macro
uncertainty.
Wall Street equities snapped a four-day sell-off and logged
gains on Tuesday ahead of key macroeconomic data due later this
week.
Asian markets recovered after Tuesday's slide triggered by
Japan's surprise policy review. The MSCI Asia ex Japan
rose 0.22%.
($1 = 82.6950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)