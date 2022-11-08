INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as consumer, IT boost

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading
higher on Wednesday, led by consumer and tech stocks and in
lockstep with other Asian equities, while investors awaited
domestic earnings reports to gauge corporate health.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 18,244.45 as of
0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.24% to
61,333.74, adding to gains seen in the last two sessions. The
market was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Meanwhile, data showed foreign institutional investors were
net buyers in equities for eight straight days.
They bought net of 19.49 billion Indian rupees ($239.52
million) equities on Monday, while domestic investors sold 8.44
billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with
the National Stock Exchange.
Investors are now turning focus to a key U.S. inflation
reading due on Thursday, which is expected to show easing
consumer prices and provide hints to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rate outlook.
In domestic trading, Nifty's FMCG and IT
indexes were among the top performing sectors, adding
0.53% and 0.33%, respectively.
Tata Motors Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd
were up 0.3% each, while Lupin Ltd was down 1.4%,
ahead of their quarterly results.
In broader Asia, shares rose on Wednesday as investors
awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the results of the U.S.
midterm elections that could signify a power shift in
Washington.
($1 = 81.3700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)