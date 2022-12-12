Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as inflation eases; U.S. CPI in focus

12/12/2022 | 11:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted by data showing domestic retail inflation for November eased below the RBI's tolerance limit, although focus will now be on the U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 18,529.80, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 62,218.81.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October, amid softer rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday, bolstering expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a November reading of 6.40%.

Retail inflation had been above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% tolerance band since January, prompting the central bank to raise rates by 225 basis points, including a 35 basis points increase last week.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data due at 7:00 p.m. IST (1330 GMT) and the Federal Reserve's rate decision, scheduled to release later this week.

Wall Street equities advanced overnight as investors took an optimistic stance hoping that the now-hefty pace of increases in interest rates will finally slow.

Asian markets were off to a mixed start on Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising 0.11%.

All the major domestic sectoral indexes barring the Nifty FMCG advanced at the open, with Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto rising the most with 0.5% gains each, respectively.

Tata Motors was the top gainer in Nifty 50, rising nearly 1.5%, after the company said it was exploring sale of a portion of its 74.43% stake in Tata Technologies through an IPO. ($1 = 82.6340 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.83% 97.95 End-of-day quote.90.75%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.35% 627.187 Real-time Quote.-19.45%
NIFTY 50 0.18% 18532.3 Delayed Quote.6.58%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.08% 62130.57 Real-time Quote.6.65%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.18% 414.1 End-of-day quote.-14.15%
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster Shares
DJ
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
12/12INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS