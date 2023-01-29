INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as key Adani stocks surge

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Monday as select Adani Group companies arrested the
recent slide after a short-seller attack on group companies
triggered a sell-off over the previous two sessions.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 17,614.60 as of
9:55 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to
59,371.73.
High weightage financials recouped losses,
rising 0.1%, and is on course to snap a two-day losing streak.
Financials had dragged the index over the previous two sessions.
Indian equities had tumbled to a three-month low on Friday,
dragged by a short-seller attack on Adani group companies, which
triggered a selloff in banks.
The group faces a critical session today with the secondary
share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises seeing
only 1% subscription on Friday.
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports rose over 5%
each and were the top Nifty gainers, while ACC and
Ambuja Cements also advanced. Other companies Adani
Wilmar, Adani Green, Adani Power,
Adani Transmission and Adani Total
sustained heavy selling.
Twenty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced while
24 declined.
Foreign institutional investors sold 83.72 billion
rupees ($1.03 billion) worth of shares over the last two
sessions since Hindenburg's scathing report on the financials of
Adani companies.
The rise in domestic equities is also aided by macro data
from the U.S., which signalled a slide in inflation and raised
hopes of a moderation in the pace of the Fed's rate hike at its
policy meeting scheduled later this week.
Besides the Fed's policy meeting, investors await rate
decisions from other global central banks such as the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England, later this week.
Investors will also shift focus to India's Union budget on
Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and
borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 as triggers.
($1 = 81.6450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil)