Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as global stocks attempt come back

09/28/2022 | 10:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, after six straight sessions of losses, lifted by the bounce in global equities, though gains might be capped ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Friday amid lingering recession worries.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 1% as of 0221 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%.

Global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday, with Wall Street stocks surging around 2%, as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market in an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.9% to 16,858.60 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.9% to 56,598.28.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 27.72 billion Indian rupees ($340.5 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors purchased net 25.44 billion rupees worth, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures will consider the issuance of bonus shares.

** India's oil refiners are paying in dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail, Reuters reported.

** Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers.

** Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel is in race to buy two debt-ridden Srei Group companies, CNBC TV18 reported.

** Total Energies may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani Green, Bloomberg News reported.

** Chemcon Speciality Chemicals said it commenced commercial production of P9 unit at Manjusar, Gujarat.

** Supriya Lifescience got certification of suitability from Europe agency for diphenhydramine hydrochloride.

** Dishman Carbogen Amcis said its unit completed swissmedic inspection of facility in Vionnaz.

** Jayaswal Neco said Abhiruchi Vision filed insolvency petition against the company, claiming 4.38 billion rupees.

** Blue Dart Express announced general price increase from Jan. 1, 2023.

** Sharanam Infraproject and Trading will consider fund raising via a right issue.

** India's Thinkink Picturez will consider raising of funds.

** Safari Industries (India) said Investcorp Private Equity Fund II cut stake in company.

** S H Kelkar And Co said unit Keva Europe BV bought 19% stake in Provier Beheer BV.

** Modi's Navnirman said it approved issue of bonus shares.

** Essar Shipping said CEO Ranjit Singh will step down.

** Andhra Paper said loss of production around 200 metric tons per day due to annual maintenance activity in Andhra Pradesh Facility. ($1 = 81.4060 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANDHRA PAPER LIMITED 3.22% 431.5 End-of-day quote.97.94%
BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED 1.36% 8576.2 End-of-day quote.35.34%
CHEMCON SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED -2.97% 417.1 End-of-day quote.13.51%
DISHMAN CARBOGEN AMCIS LIMITED 1.03% 93.55 End-of-day quote.-53.69%
ESSAR SHIPPING LIMITED -2.60% 8.61 End-of-day quote.-36.32%
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED 3.94% 1331 Delayed Quote.-38.66%
JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -4.72% 27.25 End-of-day quote.11.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 88.88 Delayed Quote.7.68%
MODI'S NAVNIRMAN LIMITED -1.64% 300 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.09% 5287.99 Real-time Quote.-14.84%
NIFTY 50 0.97% 17025.5 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.71% 2035 Delayed Quote.16.42%
S H KELKAR AND COMPANY LIMITED 2.55% 142.65 End-of-day quote.-7.88%
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED 1.96% 1591.15 End-of-day quote.78.18%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.89% 56598.28 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED -7.77% 296.35 End-of-day quote.-38.73%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.06% 399.05 End-of-day quote.-17.27%
THINKINK PICTUREZ LIMITED -1.15% 68.75 End-of-day quote.70.81%
WTI 0.09% 81.793 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aThai central bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
RE
12:03aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost
RE
12:01aOil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
RE
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
09/28Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
RE
09/28Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
RE
09/28Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
RE
09/28Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says
RE
09/28China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXE Innovations Announces Year Ended May 31, 2022, Audited Financial R..
2Changes to UN aviation emissions deal near approval -officials
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher as Treasury yields fall
4Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
5Indonesia approves first home-grown COVID vaccine for emergency use - m..

HOT NEWS