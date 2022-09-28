INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as global stocks attempt come back

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares are
expected to open higher on Thursday, after six straight sessions
of losses, lifted by the bounce in global equities, though gains
might be capped ahead of the central bank's rate decision on
Friday amid lingering recession worries.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange
were up 1% as of 0221 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%.
Global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday, with
Wall Street stocks surging around 2%, as the Bank of England
said it would step in to the bond market in an attempt to dampen
investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.9% to 16,858.60 on
Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.9% to
56,598.28.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net 27.72 billion
Indian rupees ($340.5 million) worth of equities on Wednesday,
while domestic investors purchased net 25.44 billion rupees
worth, as per provisional data available with the National Stock
Exchange.
Stocks to watch:
** Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent FSN
E-Commerce Ventures will consider the issuance of
bonus shares.
** India's oil refiners are paying in dollars for Russian
oil after dirham attempts fail, Reuters reported.
** Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced
electric car at a little over $10,000 as the country's only
electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers.
** Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel is in race to buy two
debt-ridden Srei Group companies, CNBC TV18 reported.
** Total Energies may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani
Green, Bloomberg News reported.
** Chemcon Speciality Chemicals said it commenced
commercial production of P9 unit at Manjusar, Gujarat.
** Supriya Lifescience got certification of
suitability from Europe agency for diphenhydramine
hydrochloride.
** Dishman Carbogen Amcis said its unit completed
swissmedic inspection of facility in Vionnaz.
** Jayaswal Neco said Abhiruchi Vision filed
insolvency petition against the company, claiming 4.38 billion
rupees.
** Blue Dart Express announced general price
increase from Jan. 1, 2023.
** Sharanam Infraproject and Trading will consider
fund raising via a right issue.
** India's Thinkink Picturez will consider raising
of funds.
** Safari Industries (India) said Investcorp
Private Equity Fund II cut stake in company.
** S H Kelkar And Co said unit Keva Europe BV
bought 19% stake in Provier Beheer BV.
** Modi's Navnirman said it approved issue of
bonus shares.
** Essar Shipping said CEO Ranjit Singh will step
down.
** Andhra Paper said loss of production around 200
metric tons per day due to annual maintenance activity in Andhra
Pradesh Facility.
($1 = 81.4060 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)