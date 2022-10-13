Advanced search
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher tracking Asian peers

10/13/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday, taking cues from Asian peers and overnight gains on Wall Street, while some nervousness is expected amid ongoing anticipation of higher interest rates in U.S. after strong inflation data.

Infosys Ltd, the country's No.2 IT services company, will aid in providing direction after it posted a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, and tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast in an uncertain global environment.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange , were up 1.8%, as of 0218 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 2.37%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.64% lower at 17,014.35 on Thursday, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.68% to 57,235.33.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 16.36 billion Indian rupees ($199.09 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors bought 7.53 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Infosys Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin growth, and tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast amid an uncertain global environment.

** Mindtree Ltd posted Sept-quarter consol net profit of 5.09 billion rupees, an increase of 27.5% from the previous year.

** Angel One Ltd reported Sept-quarter consol profit of 2.14 billion rupees, up 59.1% from a year ago.

** Cyient Ltd reported Sept-quarter consol net profit of 791 million rupees, down nearly 35% from last year.

** NLC India Ltd said it has signed an MoU With Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification.

** Karnataka Bank Ltd said CEO Mahabaleshwara M S to not seek reappointment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGEL ONE LIMITED -0.06% 1587.75 End-of-day quote.34.27%
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED -1.54% 60.65 End-of-day quote.2.88%
CYIENT LIMITED -0.96% 773.1 End-of-day quote.-24.45%
INFOSYS LIMITED 3.89% 1475.6 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
MINDTREE LIMITED 2.80% 3416.7 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.75% 5178.76 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
NIFTY 50 1.77% 17314.45 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NLC INDIA LIMITED 1.03% 68.7 End-of-day quote.10.72%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.68% 57235.33 Real-time Quote.-1.75%
THE KARNATAKA BANK LIMITED 2.00% 84 Delayed Quote.35.66%
WIPRO LIMITED -7.03% 379.1 End-of-day quote.-46.99%
HOT NEWS