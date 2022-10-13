INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares may open
higher on Friday, taking cues from Asian peers and overnight
gains on Wall Street, while some nervousness is expected amid
ongoing anticipation of higher interest rates in U.S. after
strong inflation data.
Infosys Ltd, the country's No.2 IT services
company, will aid in providing direction after it posted a
bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, and
tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast in an uncertain
global environment.
India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange
, were up 1.8%, as of 0218 GMT, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 2.37%.
The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.64% lower at
17,014.35 on Thursday, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell
0.68% to 57,235.33.
Foreign institutional investors sold net 16.36 billion
Indian rupees ($199.09 million) worth of equities on Thursday,
while domestic investors bought 7.53 billion rupees worth of
shares, as per provisional data available with the National
Stock Exchange.
Stocks to watch:
** Infosys Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected
increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin
growth, and tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast amid
an uncertain global environment.
** Mindtree Ltd posted Sept-quarter consol net
profit of 5.09 billion rupees, an increase of 27.5% from the
previous year.
** Angel One Ltd reported Sept-quarter consol
profit of 2.14 billion rupees, up 59.1% from a year ago.
** Cyient Ltd reported Sept-quarter consol net
profit of 791 million rupees, down nearly 35% from last year.
** NLC India Ltd said it has signed an MoU With
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to develop indigenous
technology for lignite gasification.
** Karnataka Bank Ltd said CEO Mahabaleshwara M S
to not seek reappointment.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)