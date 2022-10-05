Advanced search
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares tipped to open higher, with oil prices capping gains

10/05/2022 | 10:59pm EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday on the back of strong performance updates by companies ahead of quarterly earnings, while rising oil prices and subdued global markets could cap gains.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.5%, as of 0225 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 2.3% at 17,274.30 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.3% to 58,065.47. The markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, further tightening global crude supply.

Foreign institutional investors bought net 13.45 billion Indian rupees ($164.8 million) worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought net 9.46 billion rupees worth, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Zydus Lifesciences got final approval from the U.S. FDA and 180 days shared exclusivity for brivaracetam tablets.

** Happiest Minds Technologies to raise funds up to 14 billion rupees

** Apollo Hospitals executed an agreement to buy 60% stake in Kerala First Health Services

** Faze Three approves proposal for listing of shares on NSE.

** Ratnamani Metals and Tubes to buy shares in Ravi Technoforge for up to 978.8 million rupees.

** IndusInd Bank said India market regulator imposed a penalty of 10 million rupees regarding loans disbursed in year 2017.

** Apollo Sindoori Hotels approve an investment of 700 million rupees to buy a 51% stake in Faber Sindoori Management Services.

** India's insurance regulator approved a capital infusion into Aditya Birla Capital's unit from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

** India's competition regulator on Tuesday approved a merger between the Indian unit of Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

** Atul Auto will consider a proposal for raising of funds.

** RBL Bank said its September quarter provisional total gross advances rose 12%, year-on-year.

** Godrej Consumer Products expects consumption to improve in the second half.

** Sarda Papers will consider a fund raise via preferential issue.

** AU Small Finance Bank said gross advances rose 6% quarter-over-quarter in the three months ended Sept 30.

** Bajaj Finance said new loans booked during the second quarter were 6.8 million as compared to 6.3 million year ago. (1 = 81.6310 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
