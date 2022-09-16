Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA WINDFALL TAX ON AVIATION TURBINE FUEL AT 5 RUPEES PER LITR…

09/16/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIA WINDFALL TAX ON AVIATION TURBINE FUEL AT 5 RUPEES PER LITRE - GOVT NOTIFICATION


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26pPeru central bank expects mining investment to fall 3.7% in 202…
RE
12:25pPeru central bank maintains 2022 fiscal deficit forecast at 1.9…
RE
12:24pNearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse
RE
12:21pRussia's Putin says Moscow not to blame for EU energy crisis
RE
12:20p'THE SELLING PRESSURE IS FEEDING ON ITSELF : ' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
RE
12:19pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:18pRising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
RE
12:18pRussia's Putin says Erdogan helping to end war but Zelenskiy not ready for talks
RE
12:17pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0%  fo…
RE
12:16pQueue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin reopens, wait time is over 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™

HOT NEWS