INDIA WINDFALL TAX ON AVIATION TURBINE FUEL AT 5 RUPEES PER LITR…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Robotics
The Golden Age of Video Games
Cybersecurity
Sin stocks
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Place your bets
Artificial Intelligence
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Hydrogen
The future of mobility
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDIA WINDFALL TAX ON AVIATION TURBINE FUEL AT 5 RUPEES PER LITR…
09/16/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDIA WINDFALL TAX ON AVIATION TURBINE FUEL AT 5 RUPEES PER LITRE - GOVT NOTIFICATION
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26p
Peru central bank expects mining investment to fall 3.7% in 202…
RE
12:25p
Peru central bank maintains 2022 fiscal deficit forecast at 1.9…
RE
12:24p
Nearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse
RE
12:21p
Russia's Putin says Moscow not to blame for EU energy crisis
RE
12:20p
'THE SELLING PRESSURE IS FEEDING ON ITSELF
: ' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
RE
12:19p
Peru central bank lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:18p
Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
RE
12:18p
Russia's Putin says Erdogan helping to end war but Zelenskiy not ready for talks
RE
12:17p
Peru central bank lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:16p
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin reopens, wait time is over 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2
Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3
France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4
KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™
More news
HOT NEWS
FEDEX CORPORATION
-22.54%
FedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
ADOBE INC.
-4.54%
Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
INTELLIA THERAPEUTIC.
-5.58%
'The selling pressure is feeding on itself:' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS.
-4.56%
CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on October 14, 2022
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-3.97%
Emex, S.A.B. De C.V. Commences a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding 3.875% Notes Due 2031, 5.200% Notes Due 2030 and 5.450% Notes Due 2029
SERNOVA CORP.
+6.19%
Sernova Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave