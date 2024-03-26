INDIAN CENTRAL BANK LIKELY SELLING U.S. DOLLARS NEAR 83.35 RUPEE LEVELS - TRADERS
Stock market news
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Fed-driven global rally hits a pause
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 11 PM ET
Rupee likely to recover slightly after fall to record low, all eyes on RBI
INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may inch higher ahead of record debt sale by states
Analysis-In India's sizzling stock market, consumer stocks rise 18% but are laggards
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023