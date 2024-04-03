RPT-INDIAN GOVT HIKES WINDFALL TAX ON PETROLEUM CRUDE TO 6,800 RUPEES/TON FROM 4900 RUPEES/TON FROM APRIL 4 - NOTIFICATION
Stock market news
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as US services data improves inflation outlook
Technical buying lifts grains, soy as US Midwest planting season nears
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET
Nymex Overview : Petroleum Futures on Track for a Second Day of Gains -- OPIS
Fed blocks tough climate risk proposal by global banking watchdog, Bloomberg reports
All eyes on Powell
The mood is changing on stock markets, with global indices turning red since the start of April due to worries about the path of rate cuts this year. Things could take a turn for the worse today as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Costco, UPS, Coinbase, United Rentals, Airbnb...
Asian shares fall as US yields hold near 4-month high, earthquake hits
Analysis-Rising Treasury yields pose a test for richly valued US stocks