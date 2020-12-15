Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDONESIA 2020 DOMESTIC COAL CONSUMPTION ESTIMATED AT 140-145 MLN TONNES- OFFICIAL

12/15/2020 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDONESIA 2020 DOMESTIC COAL CONSUMPTION ESTIMATED AT 140-145 MLN TONNES- OFFICIAL


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aJGBs firm as investors see loose policy from Fed, BOJ
RE
01:38aChina's Economy Continues Broad Recovery Despite Covid-19 Surge Elsewhere
DJ
01:37aNikkei ends lower as rising COVID-19 infections sap risk appetite
RE
01:26aChina commerce ministry says January-November FDI up 6.3% y/y in yuan terms
RE
01:26aIndonesia 2020 domestic coal consumption estimated at 140-145 mln tonnes- official
RE
01:14aU.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power
RE
01:13aChina says jan-nov fdi +6.3 % y/y
RE
01:12aFed will be tested in 2021 as vaccines boost U.S. economic outlook
RE
01:12aAsian stocks dip to 1-week lows as infection fears curb vaccine optimism
RE
01:11aApple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack
5NIKKEI : Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ