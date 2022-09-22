INDONESIA C.BANK GOV: 2022 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK SEEN BIAS TO UPPER…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Luxury
Cybersecurity
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
The Cannabis Industry
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Robotics
The future of mobility
Hydrogen
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDONESIA C.BANK GOV: 2022 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK SEEN BIAS TO UPPER…
09/22/2022 | 03:09am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDONESIA C.BANK GOV: 2022 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK SEEN BIAS TO UPPER END OF 4.5% TO 5.3%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23a
Indonesia c.bank raises lending facility rate by 50 bps to 5.00%…
RE
03:23a
Indonesia c.bank raises deposit facility rate by 50 bps to 3.50%…
RE
03:23a
Analysis-As Putin escalates Ukraine war, China stands awkwardly by him
RE
03:23a
Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.2…
RE
03:23a
Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:23a
Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:22a
UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google
RE
03:19a
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Mexico, no initial reports of damage
RE
03:19a
Tunisia delays case against opposition leader
RE
03:16a
GSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
2
Dollar powers to new two-decade high on Fed outlook, Russia jitters
3
European stock index futures drop 1.5% after hawkish Fed signal
4
Marketmind: Markets 'Fed Up'
5
Japanese shares fall to two-month low ahead of BOJ decision
More news
HOT NEWS
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES.
-74.20%
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
MARRIOTT VACATIONS W.
-4.75%
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PR.
-4.95%
Transcript : Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, Sep-21-2022 10:00 AM
TECK RESOURCES LIMIT.
-4.40%
TSX hits a 2-week low as Fed projections rattle investors
THE TORONTO-DOMINION.
-1.98%
TD Bank, Target Extend U.S. Credit-Card Partnership Through 2030
PARKLAND CORPORATION
-1.94%
PARKLAND CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave