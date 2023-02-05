Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
INDONESIA GDP +5.01% Y/Y IN Q4 (REUTERS POLL +4.84%)…

02/05/2023 | 11:14pm EST
INDONESIA GDP +5.01% Y/Y IN Q4 (REUTERS POLL +4.84%)


© Reuters 2023
