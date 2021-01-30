INDONESIA REPORTS RECORD 14,518 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES - COVID-19 TASK FORCE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDONESIA REPORTS RECORD 14,518 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES - COVID-19 TASK FORCE
01/30/2021 | 04:36am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDONESIA REPORTS RECORD 14,518 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES - COVID-19 TASK FORCE
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44a
Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3
RE
09:42a
MONETARY POLICY DECISION
: the values of the main monetary policy instruments remain at the current level
PU
09:36a
Indonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases
RE
09:36a
Indonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases - covid-19 task force
RE
09:36a
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
: Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
09:01a
Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3
RE
08:40a
GOVERNMENT OF GEORGIA
: To deepen economic cooperation with Japan and attract investments Georgia and Japan sign Treaties on double taxation avoidance and investment promotion/mutual protection
PU
08:38a
China accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection
RE
08:37a
Insolvent Air Namibia thrown lifeline at eleventh hour
RE
08:30a
CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE
: China's major ports record accelerating container throughput growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2
Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
3
Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
4
FACEBOOK INC
: ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
5
AMAZON.COM, INC.
: India's Future likens Amazon's bid to stall retail deal to 'ruthless' Alexander the Great
More news
HOT NEWS
CHEVRON CORPORATION
-4.29%
Chevron Posts First Annual Loss Since 2016
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIE.
-2.92%
L3Harris Technologies : 4Q Profit Falls Due to Divestitures, Pandemic Impact
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-3.56%
J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Was 66% Effective in Late-Stage Study
BELLEVUE GROUP AG
+11.86%
EQS-Adhoc : Bellevue Group expects approx. 60% higher provisional group net profit of over CHF 22 mn - Proposal of a special dividend of CHF 2.50
ERICSSON AB
+7.59%
Ericsson : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off
VIVENDI SE
-3.03%
Vivendi: the Tencent-led Consortium Has Completed the Exercise of Its Call Option and Now Owns 20% of UMG's share capital
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master