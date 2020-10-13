Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDONESIAN RUPIAH IS UNDERVALUED, HAS ROOM TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER - C.BANK GOV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:13am EDT

INDONESIAN RUPIAH IS UNDERVALUED, HAS ROOM TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER - C.BANK GOV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aJapan's Suga to order new economic stimulus as early as November - Nikkei
RE
03:33aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Will take further measures to support econ recovery by taking into account global dynamics, covid outbreak, pandemic impact on indonesia economy
RE
03:31aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Monetary policy stance accommodative
RE
03:30aBank indonesia to focus on 'quantitative channel' such as providing liquidity to stimulate gdp growth- gov
RE
03:30aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Interest rate decision consistent with target to keep rupiah stable amid low inflation
RE
03:30aCNMV COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VAL : The Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the templates used for the Annual Corporate Governance and Board Member Remuneration Reports of listed companies
PU
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps lending facility rate at 4.75%
RE
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps deposit facility rate at 3.25%
RE
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 4.00% (as expected in reuters poll)
RE
03:28aAmazon pitches early holiday shopping with fall 'Prime Day' event
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Withdrawal of resolution requisitioned by shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group