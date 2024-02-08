INDUSTRIES QATAR NET PROFIT FALLS BY 46% TO 4.7 BLN RIYALS IN 2023 -QATARI STATE NEWS AGENCY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,563 PTS
|+0.50%
|+0.45%
|-
UN calls for mental health support for children impacted by Gaza war
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 PM ET
US oil refiners beat Wall Street bets, expect demand to grow in 2024
Palladium price drops below platinum for the first time since 2018
Nymex Overview : Oil Jumps $2, Products Up on Resurgent Middle East Tensions -- OPIS
Yellen sees more commercial real estate stress, losses, but no systemic banking risk
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Doordash, Microsoft, Roblox, Uber, Redrow...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Asian shares track Wall Street higher; China deflation risks persist
Japan's Nikkei closes at 34-year peak on dovish BOJ; tech shares soar