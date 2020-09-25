Log in
INFINITI QX60 Monograph unveiled: Bold design sets tone for upcoming luxury SUV

09/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT
  • INFINITI QX60 Monograph showcases new design direction, athletic stance for next-generation SUV
  • Virtual reveal held from INFINITI’s new global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, with new brand gallery coming soon
  • Interactive elements included augmented reality app for participants to “place” QX60 Monograph at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previewing the next generation of INFINITI’s luxury, family-focused three-row SUV, the QX60 Monograph* revealed today in Yokohama, Japan, marries sophisticated design with athletic proportions. It’s the first look at the design direction for INFINITI’s next-generation production model and the first look at the global automaker’s new headquarters.

The QX60 Monograph was presented around the world digitally via an immersive, multi-medium presentation that incorporated the SUV and INFINITI’s new Global headquarters. The virtual reveal was accompanied by an augmented reality experience that allowed participants to “place” a QX60 Monograph in their driveways.

The QX60 Monograph precedes a production-bound vehicle slated for reveal in 2021.

The QX60 is a very important vehicle to INFINITI — one of the first truly global products our brand, and we have sold more than 400,000 units worldwide since its introduction. Today, we give you a sneak peek into the direction our designers are taking the future QX60,” said Peyman Kargar, chairman, INFINITI Motor Company.

The QX60 Monograph telegraphs the brand’s persona for its future 3-row luxury SUV. On exterior appearances alone, the QX60 sets a daring pace for others to follow with a preview of the proportions and design elements likely to follow the SUV into production.

True to the definition, the QX60 Monograph showcases the detailed study of the SUV’s future design direction. From the powerful hood, muscular fenders, and long wheelbase, the QX60 Monograph reflects the movement of the brand forward, its inspired Japanese design, and a beacon for INFINITI’s future.

The QX60 Monograph will make its auto show debut at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show this weekend. It will also be displayed within the Nissan global headquarters gallery in Yokohama, where INFINITI will be opening a dedicated brand space.

Further information on the QX60 Monograph can be found here.

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China.  INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

* Concept model shown. Not available for sale.

Contacts - INFINITI Communications

Kyle Bazemore
Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications
(615) 739-8404
kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke
Manager, INFINITI U.S.A. Product Communications
(949) 359-1112
aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbbbaff4-db0f-4740-a213-55f33fc58f98 

Primary Logo

INFINITI QX60 Monograph

More than a design study or concept, a “Monograph” provides a tangible insight into how INFINITI plans to transform a future model. The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
