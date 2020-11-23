Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INFUSION GROWS ITS ROSTER OF LEADERSHIP TALENT

11/23/2020 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFUSION, a leading Multicultural agency known for ROI-powered ideas and first-of-kind thinking, is pleased to announce that Leticia Juárez has rejoined the agency as Partner, EVP of Strategy & Marketing leading their largest account, Charter Communications.

“We are ecstatic to have Leticia rejoin the INFUSION team’, said Liz Castells-Heard, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer.  ‘She is a proven strategy and innovation driver with a broad range of skills and deep multicultural experience.  She will help me lead the Charter account so I can focus more on overall quality and analytics oversight, as well as new business and PR. Leticia completes the leadership team along with Co-Chief Creative Officers Rod Ribeiro and Carlos Correa. There is no one I trust more as my #2 and for the Agency’s future.”

Leticia Juárez is a recognized integrated marketing executive with over 20 years of general market and multicultural marketing experience. She is a savvy, high-level strategic thinker, and marketeer across the branding, direct response, product, and digital spaces.  Leticia spent over 14 years with INFUSION/Castells rising from Media and Account Director to Partner, Client Services, working on Time Warner Cable, McDonald’s, Toyota, SBS, and many other accounts. She then consulted for Cox Communications and spent the last three years as the Director of Multicultural Strategy at Omnicom’s ‘Hearts & Science,’ primarily managing the AT&T account.

“We are at a pivotal moment in multicultural marketing,” said Juárez. “Marketers need to reach and connect authentically with more diverse audiences to drive business growth. With the agency’s results-driven legacy and Multicultural DNA, it is an exciting time to join Liz, a maverick in the industry, and continue to build on INFUSION’s success. I look forward to being part of this smart, dedicated, and passionate and team.”

‘Most importantly’, added Castells-Heard, ‘the Liz and Leticia duo is back in the saddle again and we are moving forward at full speed.’

ABOUT INFUSION

INFUSION is a top national Multicultural advertising agency known for ROI-powered ideas, first-of-kind thinking, a powerhouse team with General market, Multicultural and Client experience, and Fortune 100 core clients.  Led by dynamic CEO Liz Castells, a Stanford MBA and industry thought leader known for her strategic acumen and ‘tell it like it is’ style, they are the creators of the TransculturationTM model which guides clients to profitably integrate Multicultural across all the Marketing Ps.  INFUSION is a WMBE Enterprise with LA and NY offices. While their website gets a facelift, contact Liz Castells at liz@adcastells.com.


Liz Castells-Heard
Infusion
213-305-4129
liz@adcastells.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
05:56pInfusion grows its roster of leadership talent
GL
05:56pGENERATOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Inverter, Portable & Standby Generator Deals Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
05:55pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Yangibana Mineral Resource Report 2019
AW
05:55pORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
05:54pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Yangibana Mineral Resource Report 2019
AQ
05:53pBlackRock to buy Aperio for $1.05 bln from Golden Gate Capital, employees
RE
05:51pBEST ROOMBA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best iRobot Roomba i7, 960, e5, 675 & More Sales Ranked by Consumer Articles
BU
05:51pGIGAS HOSTING S A : Result of Monetary Capital Increase
PU
05:51pGARMIN WATCH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Fenix, Forerunner, vivoactive & More Deals Published by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
3DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
4AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ti..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ