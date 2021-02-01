INN Publishes 2021 Outlook INNvestor Reports

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - The Investing News Network® (INN) is pleased to announce that it has completed publishing over 20 INNvestor Reports looking at investing in 2021. The INNvestor Reports represent one of the primary vehicles for INN to educate investors and connect them with opportunity.

"Outlooks are always a major undertaking for INN's editorial team, and after an eventful 2020 we knew that looking forward to the new year would be a challenge," stated Charlotte McLeod, INN's editorial director. "As usual, our reporters rose to the task - with commentary from diverse industry experts, INN's 2021 INNvestor Reports offer exceptional insight for investors on what's ahead and how to prepare."

INN has been publishing outlook reports since 2013, bringing investors exclusive content, in-depth interviews and insight into the upcoming year. The INNvestor Reports span the topics that INN covers, from gold and silver to tech and life science to cannabis and psychedelics. The Resource Forecast for 2021 report includes 22 articles and is our longest report yet.

Some of the most popular reports are:

● Silver Price Forecast and Silver Stocks

● Gold Price Forecast and Gold Stocks to Watch

● Lithium Forecast and Stocks for 2021

● The Battery Metals Market in 2021

● Copper Price Outlook and Copper Stocks to Watch

● The Blockchain Industry and Outlook

● Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

● Psychedelics Outlook - Plotting a New Course

2021 marks the second year of INN producing INNvestor Reports specifically for Australian investors. Titles include Resource Investing in Australia: Stocks to Watch, Tech in Australia: Investing Down Under and Cannabis in Australia: A New, Budding Market.

"The editorial team has done an amazing job, compiling hundreds of hours of interview into this year's outlook articles," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN. "The production team has then built the reports that will help hundreds of thousands of investors around the world. Every year I'm impressed with the way the team comes together to provide so much value to our audience."

About The Investing News Network

The Investing News Network® (INN) publishes InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We provide independent, trusted news and education for investors in over 40 targeted categories.

For investors who are comfortable taking the next step, we offer the opportunity to connect with trusted companies providing investment opportunities.

We connect these trusted companies with investors who are educated in relevant niche opportunities and who are ready to engage.

Contact

For more information, or to download a report, go to https://investingnews.com.

info@investingnews.com

604-688-8231

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73326