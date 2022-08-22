INSTACART REVENUE GROWTH ACCELERATES AHEAD OF PLANNED IPO - WSJ…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
Education
The Cannabis Industry
Fintechs
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Place your bets
Biotechnology
Financial Data
Let's all cycle!
The Golden Age of Video Games
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INSTACART REVENUE GROWTH ACCELERATES AHEAD OF PLANNED IPO - WSJ…
08/22/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INSTACART REVENUE GROWTH ACCELERATES AHEAD OF PLANNED IPO - WSJ
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02p
Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity
RE
03:01p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.68% to Settle at $9.6800 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00p
U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 2% in July - ELFA
RE
02:38p
Antofagasta's Twin Metals sues Biden administration over Minnesota copper project
RE
02:33p
McLaren to enter India market later this year
RE
02:30p
U.s. crude futures turn positive…
RE
02:16p
Wall Street tumbles on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
02:12p
Instacart Revenue Growth Accelerates Ahead Of Planned IPO - WSJ
RE
02:12p
Instacart order volume climbed 21% in the second quarter from a…
RE
02:12p
Revenue for instacart during the three months ended in june clim…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2
Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
3
European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
4
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5
ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..
More news
HOT NEWS
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCE.
+37.84%
Minerva Neurosciences Shares Rise 47% After NDA for Roluperidone
NORDSON CORPORATION
-4.00%
NORDSON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
AMAZON.COM, INC.
-3.76%
Amazon among bidders for Signify Health - WSJ
LINAMAR CORPORATION
-5.46%
LINAMAR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
MANULIFE FINANCIAL C.
-2.92%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FIERA CAPITAL CORPOR.
-4.47%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave