INSTACART SHARES DOWN 5.7% AFTER CO MISSES Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATES
Kenyan shilling extends gains on confidence Eurobond will be repaid
EU regulators mull easing merger rules for telcos and Big Tech to help pay network costs
Cyprus could produce first natural gas as soon as 2026, minister says
Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine's Day
TSX Futures rebound after heavy losses; rising crude lends support
This time it's good news on inflation
Global stocks fell yesterday after data showed inflation fell less than anticipated in January, to 3.1%, while 2.9% was expected. However, it’s still going in the right direction since it reached 3.4% in December. The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.8% lower.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Biogen, Gsk, Hp Inc, Palantir, Walt Disney...
Analysis-Investors hope strong US economy can insulate stocks from yield surge
Kempower Corporation Financial Statements Release, 1 January – 31 December 2023 (unaudited): Outstanding year 2023