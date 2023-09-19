INSTACART SHARES INDICATED TO OPEN AT $40.5 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VS IPO PRICE OF $30
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|- USD
|-.--%
|-.--%
|- $
|13597.49 PTS
|-0.82%
|-1.29%
|-
US authorities scrutinize if Credit Suisse mislead investors before rescue -filing
Arm shares eye third straight day of losses as post-IPO buzz fizzles
Instacart set to be valued at nearly $13 bln in Wall Street debut
AI startup SambaNova launches new chip designed for higher quality AI
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Apple, Dell, Eli Lilly, NatWest...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Jefferies
Jefferies raises Volkswagen Preference Shares to 'Buy' - Target to 150 euros
Vietnam PM courts U.S. companies, seeks investment in chip sector