INSTADOSE PHARMA INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Instadose Pharma Corp. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/24/2021 | 11:10am EST
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Instadose Pharma investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/insd.

What is this all about?

On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose Pharma Corp. securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the company, and operations at the company’s Canadian affiliate.

Shares of Instadose Pharma stock fell more than 13% in intraday trading on November 23, 2021. 

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Instadose Pharma Corp. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
