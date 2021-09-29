INSTANDA to moderate panel with innovation disruptors at ITC Vegas 2021

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA will take part in a panel discussion at the world’s largest insurtech event taking place from October 4th till October 6th, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas.

Greg Murphy, Executive Vice President of North America at INSTANDA, will be moderating a panel of senior executives at the ITC Vegas event. The expert panel will include Jen Tadin, Chief Growth Officer at Bold Penguin and Sidd Gavireni, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Zeguro.

Attendees will be able to watch and listen to the session entitled “Small Commercial 2025: A Data-Driven Discussion on the Rapid Innovation to Expect in the Next Four Years” on Wednesday, October 6th from 15:00pm-15:35pm (PDT).

The panel highlights the importance of innovation in the small commercial niche. The old saying that many people would rather have four quarters than 100 pennies rings true in the business world; while many small commercial businesses have billions of dollars in aggregate premiums, for years they have left far too many pennies (and some quarters) on the ground. The past four years have demonstrated the business savvy of those who were happy to pick up those pennies, as small commercial insurance businesses innovated beyond belief to become some of the most important disruptors in the industry today. The discussion of this between several of these new, upcoming and innovative leaders is not one to miss.

For INSTANDA, the event is a great opportunity to connect with attendees and discuss its SaaS-based, no-code system. INSTANDA, who are also silver sponsors of the event, will attend at Booth 345 on the main floor.

Greg looks forward to meeting likeminded innovators at the event. “At INSTANDA, we advocate for speed, agility, and flexibility in our approach, and look forward to connecting and networking with a community of visionaries who feel the same way,” he said, “as well as showcasing our fully customizable, digital insurance solutions.”

On the panel, Greg said: “Small commercial insurance has been underestimated for too long. We work with some of the most exciting disruptors in this space, and I am looking forward to moderating a lively and informative panel discussion with some of the best in the business.”

About ITC Vegas 2021

Over the three-day span of InsurTech Connect 2021, professionals from the insurance industry will have the chance to gather and showcase brand new developments, make new connections, and learn from over 250 expert seminars from industry leaders. Each day the floor will see the gathering of the most exciting and innovative tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives.

The event will allow attendees to elevate their knowledge and boost their position in the industry, whilst making vital connections with 70 percent of ITC Vegas’ attendees in the position of Vice President and above. Other influential speakers at the event this year will include Chris Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Evan Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb.

About INSTANDA

Insurance is complex, but it does not have to be difficult. INSTANDA offers carriers and MGAs the possibility to break away from traditional ‘systems heavy’ product introductions. By rewriting the narrative on how to build, implement, and service products, INSTANDA’s Software-as-a-Service based digital insurance management platform is empowering insurers to thrive in a new generation of insurance. By putting control in the hands of insurers, creating customized products with speed and ease can now become the norm.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices across North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, INSTANDA has helped over 60 clients create over 2,800 insurance products across 13 countries. Join the INSTANDA movement and visit https://instanda.com/ for more information.

