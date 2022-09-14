INSTANT VIEW 1-BOJ's reported currency rate check

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate
check in an apparent preparation for currency intervention, the
Nikkei website reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified
sources, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls
in the yen.
MARKET REACTION:
The yen rose slightly from a near 24-year low against
the dollar after the report, to trade around 143.86 at 0500 GMT.
COMMENTS:
ROB CARNELL, HEAD OF RESEARCH, ASIA-PACIFIC, ING, SINGAPORE:
On possibility of BOJ intervention, "Never say never. They
have been stepping up the rhetoric lately. But I would be
cautious about the inevitability of their intervening. Japan is
a signatory to the G20 and they have got policies about not
intervening."
"It is also difficult... unless they stop buying JGBs,
unless they raise their cash rate, it just doesn't seem credible
for them to be going to the G20 to say the yen is too weak. And
intervening might at best win them a couple of hours of respite
before the market does what it wants to again."
TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NORINCHUKIN RESEARCH
INSTITUTE, TOKYO:
"It's not clear whether the MOF will actually intervene in
the currency market. But by conducting rate checks, it's
signalling readiness to step in to keep sharp yen moves in
check."
"My feeling is that the MOF won't intervene at this stage
and leave it at verbal warnings. There's still a week before the
Fed's rate-setting meeting. I don't think markets believe the
MOF will intervene at current dollar/yen levels."
(Compiled by by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)