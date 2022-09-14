Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INSTANT VIEW 3-BOJ's reported currency rate check

09/14/2022 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in an apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei website reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen.

MARKET REACTION:

The yen rose slightly from a near 24-year low against the dollar after the report, which cited unidentified sources, and was trading around 143.89 at 0520 GMT.

COMMENTS:

MASAMICHI ADACHI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UBS SECURITIES, TOKYO

On possibility of BOJ action, "No. Simple answer is no.

"What Kuroda mentioned in the past is that the weaker yen is not bad for the economy. And what he always emphasised — actually, that's the same as the Ministry of Finance — saying that they are not commenting on the level, they're commenting on the speed of the depreciation. And the pace of the yen depreciation or a strong US dollar is probably speculative, that's what they've all mentioned.

"So the Deputy Minister of Finance, who is in charge of the currency policy, is ... stating that he'll (take) necessary measures, meaning intervention. So I think if the yen goes to depreciate (further) again, (over) next two weeks, I think I'm not going to be surprised if the Ministry of Finance intervenes in the market, meaning buying the yen and selling the US dollar held in foreign reserves."

KOYA MIYAMAE, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SMBC NIKKO SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Government officials have said they look at the magnitude of currency moves, rather than the level of exchange rates, and the (recent) big move likely prompted the reaction."

"A solo intervention can only impact the market near-term. It’s not that it has no impact, but without a coordinated action, the effect doesn’t last long."

MASAFUMI YAMAMOTO, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES, TOKYO

"(If dollar/yen rises above 145) intervention may become more likely. It's unlikely .... intervention will have a desirable effect so I think it's better not to do it. The United States is expected to cut interest rates next year so it's just a matter of waiting until that time. If the United States moves to cutting interest rates, the yen will strengthen even without the Bank of Japan doing anything."

"Currently, the dollar is becoming stronger and the yen weakening due to the big interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan, so it's hard (for intervention) to be effective. That's why I think it's better to wait."

"If the dollar rises above 145 yen, the possibility of intervention will rise to about 60% from 10% to 20% before, rather than becoming 100%."

ROB CARNELL, HEAD OF RESEARCH, ASIA-PACIFIC, ING, SINGAPORE:

On possibility of BOJ intervention, "Never say never. They have been stepping up the rhetoric lately. But I would be cautious about the inevitability of their intervening. Japan is a signatory to the G20 and they have got policies about not intervening."

"It is also difficult... unless they stop buying JGBs, unless they raise their cash rate, it just doesn't seem credible for them to be going to the G20 to say the yen is too weak. And intervening might at best win them a couple of hours of respite before the market does what it wants to again."

TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NORINCHUKIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO:

"It's not clear whether the MOF will actually intervene in the currency market. But by conducting rate checks, it's signalling readiness to step in to keep sharp yen moves in check."

"My feeling is that the MOF won't intervene at this stage and leave it at verbal warnings. There's still a week before the Fed's rate-setting meeting. I don't think markets believe the MOF will intervene at current dollar/yen levels."

(Compiled by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.77% 96.566 Delayed Quote.17.60%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.51% 165.23 Delayed Quote.7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.15002 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.57% 108.99 Delayed Quote.20.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.758 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.42% 143.439 Delayed Quote.10.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.99822 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.65% 1.808384 Delayed Quote.16.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012568 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.53% 0.6678 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5642.18 Real-time Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.58% 86.128 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.59944 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.42% 143.687 Delayed Quote.23.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aFWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
RE
02:09aUK consumer price inflation falls unexpectedly
RE
02:07aExplainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?
RE
02:05aEXCLUSIVE-AS WAR BEGAN, PUTIN REJECTED A UKRAINE PEACE DEAL RECOMMENDED BY HIS AIDE : sources
RE
02:05aTullow Oil sticks to Capricorn merger plans, $200 mln FY cashflow guidance
RE
02:05aINSTANT VIEW 3-BOJ's reported currency rate check
RE
02:04aMEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant
RE
02:03aFresh clash erupts between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
RE
02:02aIndonesian parliament committee approves 2023 budget
RE
02:01aYen advances after report of BOJ rate check, hints on intervention
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-How Norway's Equinor exited Russia: Move fast, sell cheap
2Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs -..
3EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set preced..
4Upset by high prices, GM's Cruise develops its own chips for self-drivi..
5INDITEX : First Half Results

HOT NEWS