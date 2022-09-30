INSTANT VIEW 3-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points

BENGALURU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of
India's benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on
Friday, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as
policymakers extended their battle to tame stubbornly
above-target retail inflation rate.
The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three
members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key
lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90% with a five
out of six majority.
The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing
facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to
5.65%and 6.15%, respectively.
India's annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in
August, driven by a surge in food prices, and has stayed above
the RBI's mandated 2-6% target band for eight consecutive
months.
COMMENTARY
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"Repo policy rate hike of 50 bps is in line with our
expectations."
"Given the global adverse conditions, we remain wary on the
pressure on (the) INR and hence the need for continued rate
hikes."
"We expect the MPC to hike 35 bps in the December policy.
However, with inflation expected to fall within 6% threshold in
4QFY23, we expect the MPC to probably pause and assess the
lagged impact of monetary tightening."
MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES,
MUMBAI
"This conscious front-loading could give them some breather next
year on shallow hikes ahead. With inflation likely to be largely
in line with RBI's estimates, the hike will make the ex-post
forward real repo rate positive, albeit still lower than the
RBI's estimated real neutral rate of 0.8-1%."
"At this point, we still think that the RBI would not go too
restrictive and terminal rate could hover near the estimated
real rates, implying not more than 100 bps hikes ahead,
including today's decision. However, the extent of global
disruption will remain key to the RBI's reaction function
ahead."
GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"Compelled by the global monetary tightening cycle and in a bit
to rein in inflationary pressures, MPC announced repo rate hike
by 50 bps. Going forward, the domestic policy may continue to be
driven by the global monetary tightening cycle and aggressive
stance of (U.S.) Federal Reserve reducing our degrees of
freedom."
"Assuming Fed funds rate of 4.4% by December 2022, we may see at
least another 50 bps hike in remaining part of the current
financial year, despite recent correction in commodity prices
offering tailwinds."
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Compiled by Neha Arora)