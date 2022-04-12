INSTANT VIEW 3-India's March retail inflation nears 7% y/y, at 17-month high

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation
accelerated to near 7% year-on-year in March, its highest in 17
months and above the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance
band for a third straight month, putting pressure on it to raise
policy rates.
Annual consumer price-based inflation in March
touched 6.95%, pushed by rising prices of fuel products and some
food items. The print was higher than the 6.35% year-on-year
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and 6.07% in the
previous month.
COMMENTARY
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE
"Defying expectations of a let-up on base effects, March
inflation was eye-popping at 6.95% y-o-y, highest since 4Q20 on
gains in food due to inclement weather and global commodity
upmove, including in perishables and edible oils."
"Considering that bulk of the impact of the incremental
increase in pump prices, adjustment in natural gas and other
variants is yet to filter through the headline, April-May is
likely to remain uncomfortably elevated, apart from pipeline
risks from passthrough of rising production costs and further
rise in global food prices."
"Core CPI inflation (ex food and fuel) also ticked higher to
6.3% from Feb's 6%, firmest in nearly a year. Inflation is
likely to remain in the front and center of the RBI's policy
dashboard, posing upside risk to the quarterly official forecast
and validating the central bank's hawkish pivot at the recent
review."
ADITI NAYAR, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ICRA, GURGAON
"With the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) having signaled
an imminent stance change, the rate hike cycle may begin as
early as June 2022, if the next CPI inflation print doesn't
significantly cool off from the March 2022 level. We now expect
to see 50-75 bps of rate hikes by the end of Q2 FY2023, followed
by a pause in the second half of FY2023, and perhaps another 50
bps of hikes in FY2024."
"With the CPI inflation surging in March 2022, we expect the
10-year G-sec yield to cross 7.2% imminently. With dimming hopes
of early bond index inclusion, the 10-year G-sec yield could
test 7.5% in H1 FY2023."
GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA
CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"Amid hardening of food prices owing to disrupted global
supply chains and tight domestic agriculture commodity market,
India's retail CPI inflation rose to 17-month high of 6.95%,
probably explaining the sharp hawkish pivot of RBI in recent
policy."
"Today's print will likely hasten the process of monetary
policy normalization. We expect repo rate hike starting August
2022."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL
HOLDINGS, MUMBAI
"Inflation at 6.95% for March takes the average inflation
for Q4 FY22 above 6.3%. Going ahead, inflationary impulses are
going to go up, led by both food and fuel prices. We are headed
for more challenging times ahead, given that growth is still
weak, especially in consumer goods."
"RBI has to move on more cautiously in using its tool kit
against inflation."
(Reporting by Rama Venkat, Chris Thomas and Chandini Monnappa;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)