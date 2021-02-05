INSTANT VIEW 5-India holds interest rates steady at record lows as economic outlook improves

Feb 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept rates steady at
record low levels as expected on Friday and said it would
maintain support for the economy's recovery from the pandemic by
ensuring ample liquidity for markets to absorb a massive
government borrowing programme.
"Going forward, the Indian economy is poised to move in only
one direction and that is upwards. It is our strong conviction,
backed by forecasts, that in 2021/22, we would undo the damage
that COVID-19 has inflicted on the economy," Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said after announcing the
rate decision.
The repo rate or RBI's key lending rate was
held at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate
was left unchanged at 3.35%.
The repo rate has been cut by a total 115 basis points since
March 2020 to cushion the shock from the coronavirus pandemic,
following a 135 bps reduction since beginning of 2019.
Das said the six members of the monetary policy committee
(MPC) were unanimous in their decision to keep rates on hold.
COMMENTARY
RAHUL BAJORIA, CHIEF INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, MUMBAI
"While there was no change in guidance from the central
bank, we think its assurance on liquidity provides little real
support to the bond market. The incremental policy steps are
positive, but we believe macroeconomic trends are creating a
conflicting backdrop for the RBI, as it tries to balance
accommodative policy and financial stability considerations."
"Though food prices, especially of perishables, are
softening, we believe the surge in nonperishables and rising
input costs (i.e. metals, fuel and freight charges) warrant some
caution on the part of the RBI, as it looks at strong growth
revival in coming months, alongside manageable inflation. We see
no space for rate cuts in H1 2020."
SUVODEEP RAKSHIT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL
EQUITIES, MUMBAI
"Today's upbeat policy statements on growth and inflation
restates our view that the rate-cut cycle is over. Even as
headline inflation trends lower, with economic recovery being
underway, services gradually starting to open up, and pricing
power coming back in some segments, core inflation will likely
see some upside pressure through the year. However, we see
downside risk to the RBI's inflation estimate for H1 of FY22 and
this could provide some room for the RBI to remain accommodative
on liquidity for a bit longer even as the cost of that liquidity
will inch higher."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL
HOLDINGS, MUMBAI
"While the MPC didn't take any rate action, its assurance on
retaining the accommodative stance and a few other measures to
ease credit are positive from a growth perspective. However,
gilt market players were expecting more specific calendar on
open market operations and hence were disappointed."
"A decision to normalise the cash reserve ratio also
reflects the MPC's intent that excess liquidity will be absorbed
gradually. The RBI's support to direct credit measures rather is
certainly praiseworthy."
MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL
SERVICES LTD, MUMBAI
"Overall, we believe the RBI reiterated the dovish stance on
rates and we see policy rates on status quo in FY22. The
liquidity stance is unlikely to diverge from the accommodative
policy stance in the near term. Meanwhile, we think the RBI will
continue to ensure that money market skewness is being tackled,
pressure on the longer end of the curve is managed well, and
maintain its preference for curve flattening. Actions such as
Operation Twist/OMOs will continue to smoothen the distribution
of liquidity across the yield curve. We also watch out for
introduction of tools like MSS bonds and/or Standing Deposit
Facility etc. ahead."
AURODEEP NANDI, INDIA ECONOMIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"The RBI clearly communicated that it doesn't intend to yank
away the liquidity carpet in a way that topples the vases of
growth recovery and fiscal financing resting on it."
"Be it the extension of HTM dispensation or the
unprecedented step of allowing retail investors to invest in
government securities, or allaying market fears on the CRR
normalization and reassuring that the hike in fact opens up
space for further liquidity operations — all have been designed
keeping in mind the smooth absorption of the government's large
borrowing programme."
"In the midst of this, the status quo in policy rates and
dovish policy stance correctly takes into cognizance the current
growth-inflation dynamics, and has been in line with our
expectations."
RAJEEV RADHAKRISHNAN, CIO-FIXED INCOME, SBI MUTUAL FUND,
MUMBAI
"Maintaining status quo on rates and stance was the expected
outcome of the policy review. But, lack of specific market
intervention measures to ensure smooth absorption of the
enhanced market borrowings remains the key disappointment from
the fixed-income market perspective."
"Providing retail investors a direct avenue to invest in
government securities is a welcome announcement from a
longer-term perspective."
"While the promise of additional liquidity infusion post the
unwinding of the CRR cut in two phases by Q1 FY22 holds the
promise of OMO interventions, the immediate market action is a
fair reflection of market absorption capacity."
"In the absence of direct and more specific up-front market
intervention through OMO/Twist, near-term concerns remain of a
gradual uptick in bond yields and continued uncertainty on the
demand side as the borrowing program commences for FY22."
SHASHANK MENDIRATTA, ECONOMIST, IBM, NEW DELHI
"The RBI provided an upbeat assessment on the economy,
highlighting that the outlook has improved significantly. We
concur with this assessment as high frequency indicators also
point to a gradual normalisation of activity. The central bank
also emphasised on the importance of higher fiscal spending,
particularly capex to support recovery. While the RBI was
sanguine on the near-term food-price outlook, the assessment on
core inflation was cautious amid rise in input prices."
"The normalisation of economic activity, amid a strong
fiscal push, have reduced the need for rate-cuts. The RBI is
likely to remain on a prolonged pause through 2021. Having said
that, the central bank will continue to remain in an
accommodative stance to nurture the recovery."
SAKSHI GUPTA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM
"With significant government borrowings in the first-half,
rising inflation risks, and lower liquidity surplus, bond yields
are likely to remain under pressure, going ahead. We expect bond
yields to trade between 5.95% and 6.10% in the first half of
fiscal 2022."
"On inflation estimates, the RBI did sound some caution in
terms of inflation risks in the year ahead and revised up its H1
inflation estimate to 5%-5.2%. We expect inflation to average at
5.3% in H1. Over the medium term, one must keep in mind that an
expansionary fiscal policy is structurally inflationary and
should be watched out for."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE
"The RBI's assessment was nuanced, with FY22 growth estimate
set at a firm 10.5% y/y while looking beyond the near-term cool
off in inflation and flagging risks that core inflation might
prove sticky owing to demand impulses from a revival in economic
activity and higher commodity prices. The budget's investment
and social sector orientation were seen as improving the quality
of the fiscal math and as a positive for potential growth."
"Bond markets were met with some support, firstly an
extension of the HTM enhancement to March 2023 and widening the
investor pool by allowing retail investors direct access to
gilts through the RBI, but an explicit OMO/OT announcement was
absent, leading to a bearish reaction in bond prices. Cost of
financing (risk-free rates) is, nonetheless, likely to settle at
a slightly higher level as activity normalises."
"On liquidity, the RBI clarified that the overall stance was
still accommodative whilst liquidity is likely to be withdrawn
in a calibrated pace to prevent a dilution in the policy
transmission. CRR normalisation remains on track, with a
staggered restoration."
ANAGHA DEODHAR, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"We expect inflation to come down in the coming months. The
MPC expects real GDP to grow 10.5% in FY22 and inflation to
print at 5%-5.2% in the second half of fiscal 2022."
"On the regulatory front, the most important announcements
are two-phased normalisation of CRR, extending HTM limit for SLR
holdings, deferment of capital conservation buffer and allowing
retail investment in gilts. Overall, the MPC's decision bodes
well for growth and financial stability."
GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA
CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"Dispelling worries of possible hardening of market rates
owing to the expected high supply of government bonds in FY22,
the RBI today extended its accommodative stance to liquidity and
hinted that it would stand pat to support the government's
borrowing program."
"While there was no surprise with respect to the rate
decision, we believe the decision to allow a retail investor to
have direct access to participate in G-sec market is
revolutionary and path-breaking."
"The RBI will have to walk a tight rope in FY22 in balancing
growth-inflation dynamics amid a huge supply of government
bonds."
KUNAL KUNDU, INDIA ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, BENGALURU
"Given that the monetary policy framework is up for review
in March, it made no sense to cut the policy rate in this
meeting. For January, we expect the inflation to drop marginally
to 4.4% yoy from 4.6%. More importantly though, with inflation
heading decisively towards the RBI's median target of 4%, we are
quite comfortable with our call of the next rate-cut during Q2
of 2020."
"The RBI talked about supporting growth. We would likely see
the RBI coming to the aid of the government, even in the fiscal
space either by opting for debt monetization or sharing a
portion of their excess reserve so that the fund can be used
specifically for infrastructure development."
"This is all the more so given that we see a good
possibility that the budgeted public capex for FY22 will fall
short of the target unless the RBI gets into the act."
