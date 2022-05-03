INSTANT VIEW-Australia raises interest rates for first time in a decade

May 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first rate hike in a decade.

MARKET REACTION: Australia shares extended losses after the central bank's decision and were last down 0.5%. The Australian dollar extended its earlier gains after the announcement and rose as high as $0.7148. It was last up 0.94% at $0.7118.

Here are some analysts' views on the move and market reaction:

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE, MELBOURNE "This is a statement of intent. We wanted to see that the RBA was starting its hiking cycle, that they were hell-bent on bringing inflation down to target, and they've done exactly that, and probably a little bit beyond that as well.

"I don't think too many people would have picked 25 (bps) because it was supposed to round to their conventional 25 or 50 basis points, but if you read the statement, clearly they're worried about wage pressures coming through and being the backbone of inflation.

"Wage growth was the smoky gun for them to start hiking.

"Even though people were pricing in quite a lot for the June meeting and for the full year, the statement and their actions today have certainly met and even exceeded the expectations of the market.

"The market has been very keen to buy the Aussie against the kiwi - that's been the cleanest play on a more hawkish shift at the RBA. People will probably look to buy the Aussie short term against the funding currencies, and certainly against the kiwi dollar." RAY ATTRILL, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY NATIONAL BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY "No surprise that the RBA acted today and initiated the tightening cycle, but going by 25 basis points and having that odd 35 basis point level raises the question of when they want to get to a more conventional number.

"Does it mean that they will do 40 basis points in June, so we are up to 75 basis points? It is certainly possible. It looks like their narrative and the inflation forecasts that they're hinting at, comes across as fairly hawkish.

"We've had a decent pop higher in the Aussie, because the consensus was 15 basis points and we got 25, but the fact that we aren't falling back is probably on a reading of the statement which does come across as relatively hawkish."

WARREN HOGAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, JUDO BANK, SYDNEY "It's good news they are recognising the underling economy recovery and how powerful that is, and they are joining the rest of the world in normalising monetary policy.

"It's not trivial for Australia. The RBA is in sync with what's happening with the economy, the risk of inflation, global monetary policy, we're back on track.

"There will be more to come, there should be another 25 basis point hike next month. The cash rate needs to get up to 1.5% and then they can pause and assess how it's playing out. The RBA has shifted rates during an election, they have shown they are independent and it's a good day for RBA credibility."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Alun John and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)