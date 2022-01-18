INSTANT VIEW-BOJ raises price outlook, stands pat on monetary policy

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan upgraded its inflation forecasts on Tuesday and flagged heightening chances the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, signalling its conviction the country was eradicating a sticky deflationary mindset.

As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged a -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term rates around 0% at a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday.

Here's how some Tokyo-based analysts have reacted to the BOJ's policy decision:

HIROSHI SHIRAISHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES

"Upward revision to the risk balance on prices reflects commodity-driven cost-push inflation. It's a one-off thing and won't cause a shift in policy given that the 2% inflation remains distant. It's true the BOJ revised up median inflation forecasts for fiscal 2022, but it was just a slight revision and CPI is seen flat in the following year.

"There's a chance for the BOJ to tweak its stimulus policy, if inflation rises to the extent that weak yen becomes a political issue and/or there arises concern about side effects of a prolonged easing. But I don't think the BOJ will consider tapering its stimulus until Kuroda serves out his term next year as it takes a regime change to revise monetary policy."

IZURU KATO, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT TOTAN RESEARCH

"Although a reference to the risk balance was revised up reflecting rising inflation, the BOJ is in no mood to change its current policy anytime soon.

"The BOJ will steadily continue its current powerful monetary easing for the time being. Kuroda may be asked at the news conference about some speculation that the BOJ may consider reviewing policy before its 2% inflation target is met, but I think he would shrug it off. Ideally though, the BOJ should consider reviewing the current easing policy at a time when the Fed is heading to normalize monetary policy."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)