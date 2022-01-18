INSTANT VIEW-BOJ raises price outlook, stands pat on monetary policy

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan upgraded its
inflation forecasts on Tuesday and flagged heightening chances
the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, signalling
its conviction the country was eradicating a sticky deflationary
mindset.
As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged a -0.1% target
for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term
rates around 0% at a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday.
Here's how some Tokyo-based analysts have reacted to the
BOJ's policy decision:
HIROSHI SHIRAISHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT BNP PARIBAS
SECURITIES
"Upward revision to the risk balance on prices reflects
commodity-driven cost-push inflation. It's a one-off thing and
won't cause a shift in policy given that the 2% inflation
remains distant. It's true the BOJ revised up median inflation
forecasts for fiscal 2022, but it was just a slight revision and
CPI is seen flat in the following year.
"There's a chance for the BOJ to tweak its stimulus policy,
if inflation rises to the extent that weak yen becomes a
political issue and/or there arises concern about side effects
of a prolonged easing. But I don't think the BOJ will consider
tapering its stimulus until Kuroda serves out his term next year
as it takes a regime change to revise monetary policy."
IZURU KATO, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT TOTAN RESEARCH
"Although a reference to the risk balance was revised up
reflecting rising inflation, the BOJ is in no mood to change its
current policy anytime soon.
"The BOJ will steadily continue its current powerful
monetary easing for the time being. Kuroda may be asked at the
news conference about some speculation that the BOJ may consider
reviewing policy before its 2% inflation target is met, but I
think he would shrug it off. Ideally though, the BOJ should
consider reviewing the current easing policy at a time when the
Fed is heading to normalize monetary policy."
