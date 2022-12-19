Advanced search
INSTANT VIEW: Bank of Japan reviews yield-curve control policy

12/19/2022 | 10:41pm EST
Illustration picture of Japanese yen banknotes

(Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has slightly loosened the shackles on its 10-year yield target and said it will review its yield-curve control policy, surprising financial markets and sending the yen sharply higher.

Here are some comments from experts:

MOH SIONG SIM, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BANK OF SINGAPORE:

"They've widened the band, and I guess that came earlier than expected. It raises questions as to whether this is a precursor of more to come, in terms of policy normalisation.

"The writing's on the wall that perhaps the sharp yen weakness that we've seen previously was uncomfortable for policymakers...it's clear that it adds to the yen strength story next year."

CHRISTOPHER WONG, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, OCBC, SINGAPORE:

"The timing of the policy tweak is a surprise, though we have been expecting the move to come in 2Q 2023.

"The tweak may seem modest but is significant for a central bank that has held dovish for a long time. The implication is modest improvement from wide UST-JGB yield differentials...and a moderate-to-softer USD profile can lead to further downside in USDJPY."

(Reporting by Rae Wee and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -3.40% 88.724 Delayed Quote.9.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -2.76% 161.846 Delayed Quote.6.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -2.88% 97.473 Delayed Quote.9.56%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -2.70% 141.424 Delayed Quote.10.47%
GUESS', INC. -0.95% 19.8 Delayed Quote.-15.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -2.66% 1.613606 Delayed Quote.6.54%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 2.73% 0.696 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.26% 5573.97 Real-time Quote.-11.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -3.25% 84.301 Delayed Quote.10.50%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -2.66% 133.35 Delayed Quote.18.69%
