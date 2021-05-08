INSTANT VIEW-Cyberattack on pipeline spotlights holes in U.S. energy security

May 8 (Reuters) - A cyberattack that shut the largest U.S.
gasoline pipeline and jeopardized supplies from Gulf Coast
refining centers to cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore
and Atlanta put energy security back in the spotlight.
Colonial Pipeline halted operations to contain the threat
after learning of Friday's attack, the company said. It cut
deliveries of 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel,
and jet fuel through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines.
Stories:
COMMENTARY
PATRICK DeHAAN, PETROLEUM ANALYST, GASBUDDY
"I would not expect this to last long enough to make fuel
pricing or supply an issue.
"Gas prices are not impacted yet, and should not be if
Colonial's operations return soon."
ANDREW LIPOW, PRESIDENT, LIPOW OIL ASSOCIATES
"As every day goes by, it becomes a greater and greater
impact on Gulf Coast oil refining. Refiners would have to react
by reducing crude processing because they’ve lost part of the
distribution system."
"If the Colonial shutdown becomes more extended, to four or
five days, (refiners) might have to reduce their operating rates
to contain inventories. Colonial ships over 2 million barrels
per day from the Gulf Coast and the alternative, the Plantation
Pipe Line, carries 700,000 barrels."
ALGIRDE PIPIKAITE, CYBER SECURITY LEAD, WORLD ECONOMIC
FORUM'S CENTER FOR CYBERSECURITY
"This attack is unusual for the U.S. But, the bottom line is
that attacks targeting operational technology - the industrial
control systems on the production line or plant floor - are
becoming more frequent."
"Cybersecurity vulnerabilities have become a systemic issue.
It needs strategic oversight to ensure that operations have
preventative controls and an appropriate responses plan if and
when attackers breach a system."
MIKE CHAPPLE, PROF OF IT, ANALYTICS AND OPERATIONS,
UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME'S MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
"This pipeline shutdown sends the message that core elements
of our national infrastructure continue to be vulnerable to
cyberattack. Securing our energy infrastructure is a national
security issue that involves several different federal agencies
and requires centralized leadership.
"Last year, Congress authorized the creation of a national
cybersecurity director within the White House, but this position
remains unfilled by the Biden administration. In the wake of
attacks like Colonial Pipeline and Solar Winds, it is clear that
filling the role needs to be a higher priority."
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)