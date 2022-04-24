INSTANT VIEW-France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is market reaction to
French President Emmanuel Macron's victory over rival Marine Le
Pen by a comfortable margin, according to exit polls, in
Sunday's election.
Market reaction:
Eurozone bond yields, particularly yields on French
government debt are likely to dip on Monday as
markets are relieved at Macron's win. Yields on benchmark
10-year debt which hit more than seven-year highs last week may
dip by 5-7 bps in European trading on Monday.
A widely watched spread between French and German government
, a gauge for French political risks, is likely to
tighten. It hit an April 2020 high of 54 bps earlier this month.
The euro is likely to strengthen. It closed Friday
at $1.08095, not far from a two-year low of $1.0758 on April. 14
Here is a summary of analyst comments:
KENNETH BROUX, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SOCIETE GENERALE,
LONDON:
"The markets should be relieved on the Macron win. We should
see a modest tightening in French and German bond yield spreads.
French stocks should open marginally higher but the euro will be
buffeted by the surge in dollar rates last week. The big news
from Europe in the coming days is the growing likelihood of a
Russian oil embargo."
HOLGER SCHMIEDING, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BERENBERG, LONDON:
"Based on the exit polls we can't say how big his (Macron's)
margin will be, but the polls suggest a convincing win and that
gives him momentum for the parliamentary elections.
"He has a chance of winning those elections and getting
close to a majority, so he should be able to install a
government that is friendly even it has to rely on support.
"For markets, this is probably only a modest sigh of relief
as the latest opinion polls had already suggested a win for
Macron. But what we can say is that we have been spared the
nightmare scenario."
KASPAR HENSE, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, BLUEBAY ASSET
MANAGEMENT, LONDON:
"We had thought the markets were a bit complacent going into
the elections and we had gone short on Italian debt as a result.
While over the medium term there will be some pressure on
peripheral bonds, the immediate market reaction will be one of
relief on the Macron news.
"We could see OAT bond yields move 10 bps tighter and German
bund-swaps spreads also narrow 5 bps. The euro should move a bit
higher but in the medium term as the short term risk implication
has ebbed. Macron now has some more time to put together more EU
reforms namely on energy and more cohesiveness on key sectors
such as energy and defence."
MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, SALTMARSH
ECONOMICS, LONDON:
"What we have learned form the last couple of years is that
the polls are good but not completely reliable. So, we are
likely to get a relief rally, there would have been such a big
upset if Le Pen had won.
"On the economy, I think it is interesting as Macron cannot
run again so his legacy will be set in the next five years. So,
he is likely to push for more reforms as he won't be standing in
five years' time. There is an opportunity for him to push his
agenda, so perhaps he can be braver.
"The scale of the victory is likely to be lower than in 2017
but it is a convincing win for an incumbent."
SEEMA SHAH, CHIEF STRATEGIST, PRINCIPLE GLOBAL INVESTORS,
LONDON:
"There's going to be a bit of relief. There has been a lot
of trust in the polls, so I don't expect a huge reaction but the
alternative would have been a huge reaction across France and
Europe too.
"For French stocks, we could see a small relief rally too.
But after the knee jerk reaction, the focus will turn to the ECB
and the rate outlook and that will be key driver for European
stocks and bonds."
MARLENE LARUELLE, DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE FOR EUROPEAN, RUSSIAN
AND EURASIAN STUDIES, GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON:
"Macron's victory is good news for Europe, as Macron is a
big defender of European unity, the need for a unified EU
foreign policy and defence, and is playing a key role in
Europe's diplomacy in the current war in Ukraine.
"Le Pen's election would have created a collision course
with the EU and triggered a political crisis in France, and
potentially in Europe, where she would have had few supporters,
except Victor Orban.
"Yet, Macron's victory should be read with caveats: Le Pen
got her best score ever, and the level of abstention of young
people is at more than 40%, so the distrust toward Macron's
governing is high."
FREDERIC LEROUX, MEMBER OF INVESTMENT TEAM, CARMIGNAC:
"E. Macron's clear victory is likely to reassure the markets
that the European dynamic will continue. In the short term, the
main logical beneficiary of this election could be the euro,
which was still flirting last Friday with two-year lows against
the dollar. As the European equity market has rather
outperformed the U.S. market in the last few days, there is not
necessarily a reason to expect a massive outperformance of
French or European equities against the U.S.
"The negative aspect for the markets of this rather
comfortable election could however come from a quick decision in
favour of a Russian oil embargo which would exacerbate
inflationary pressures and economic slowdown (stagflation
scenario) in Europe."
