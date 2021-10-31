INSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition is
projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday,
public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political
instability in the world's third-biggest economy.
KOICHI NAKANO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, SOPHIA
UNIVERSITY
“If the projections are correct, then Kishida should be able
to continue to govern, or start to govern, but maybe there’ll be
a bit of a question mark over his leadership in view of the
Upper House election next year. So I guess he’ll still try to
have to show that he’s got something that’s different from (his
predecessor Yoshihide) Suga.”
“But maybe he’ll emphasise economic security given that it’s
being promoted by (Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General
Akira) Amari. (If Amari loses), it would be quite dramatic. I
don’t recall any LDP secretary general losing his seat, at least
in the single-member district. It would be a huge blow for the
LDP. That would be quite embarrassing."
AIRO HINO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, WASEDA UNIVERSITY
"The coalition itself won't fall apart and the government
will remain, but even given this, the number of seats they have
is definitely decreasing and this could make managing parliament
difficult."
"If the LDP manages to hang on to a sole majority, though,
there probably won't be that much trouble. But next year,
whether Kishida will be able to really hold things together in
the run-up to the upper house election will depend on his
policies showing results."
(Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by William Mallard)