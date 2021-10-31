INSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida's ruling coalition was projected to stay in power in
Sunday's election, but his party suffered steep losses,
potentially weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the
world's no.3 economy.
KENNETH MCELWAIN, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, TOKYO
UNIVERSITY
"The thing I'm most surprised by is how well Ishin (the
Japan Innovation Party) has done. I think (acting party leader,
Osaka Governor Hirofumi) Yoshimura developed a major national
profile, which I think has also served as a tailwind for the
party overall."
Even if Kishida "has a majority, there are going to be a lot
of spooked politicians who barely won in the LDP who are going
to be paying more attention to calls for redistribution."
"The numbers that I'm very interested in seeing are voter
turnout for those under 40. I think the starkest divide that we
saw, including in the party leader debates, was on
social-cultural values and the environment. I think Kishida is
going to have to think very hard about whether or not he wants
to corral members of his own party to support or at least not
openly oppose legislation to move Japan towards a more
progressive direction."
YOICHIRO SATO, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS PROFESSOR,
RITSUMEIKAN ASIA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
"The coalition will keep the majority but not the two-thirds
majority required for a constitutional change."
"I don't expect a major policy change, but I think one of
the big winners in this election is the Japan Innovation Party.
They are really sweeping the Osaka region. They've emerged as an
important conservative bloc."
"Whether the Japan Innovation party joins (the coalition) or
not will make a difference not so much to foreign policy but
domestic economic policy. They are going to block Kishida's new
capitalism idea of narrowing the rich-poor income gap.
MIKITAKA MASUYAMA, PROFESSOR, NATIONAL GRADUATE INSTITUTE
FOR POLICY STUDIES
"I believe chances are next to nothing that some moves will
come forth within the party to take down Kishida. I expect he
will remain in his post."
"Things could become a little tricky for Kishida if he leads
the party to defeat in the upper house election next year. But I
don't think party leadership will come under criticism because
of the results of this election."
YU UCHIYAMA, POLITICS PROFESSOR, TOKYO UNIVERSITY
"There's a lot of interest especially in Asia over whether
Japan would try to revise their constitution, but that won't be
possible with the ruling coalition from the looks of it. But the
Japan Innovation Party looks like they've captured a lot of
seats, so we may be seeing some sort of constitution-related
coalition, even if the possibility of constitutional revision
remains low."
KOICHI NAKANO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, SOPHIA
UNIVERSITY
“If the projections are correct, then Kishida should be able
to continue to govern, or start to govern, but maybe there’ll be
a bit of a question mark over his leadership in view of the
Upper House election next year. So I guess he’ll still try to
have to show that he’s got something that’s different from (his
predecessor Yoshihide) Suga.”
“But maybe he’ll emphasise economic security given that it’s
being promoted by (Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General
Akira) Amari. (If Amari loses), it would be quite dramatic. I
don’t recall any LDP secretary general losing his seat, at least
in the single-member district. It would be a huge blow for the
LDP. That would be quite embarrassing."
AIRO HINO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, WASEDA UNIVERSITY
"The coalition itself won't fall apart and the government
will remain, but even given this, the number of seats they have
is definitely decreasing and this could make managing parliament
difficult."
"If the LDP manages to hang on to a sole majority, though,
there probably won't be that much trouble. But next year,
whether Kishida will be able to really hold things together in
the run-up to the upper house election will depend on his
policies showing results."
