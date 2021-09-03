INSTANT VIEW-Reactions to reports Japan PM Suga to step down

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga will step down, Kyodo news reported on Friday, and party
sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in
September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one
year in office.
Here are some initial reactions to the news;
KOICHI NAKANO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, SOPHIA
UNIVERSITY
"Now that it's an open race, anyone can run ... The question
is what will (former premier Shinzo) Abe and (Finance Minister
Taro) Aso decide. They must be thinking whom to back - they want
someone who is both popular and a puppet."
"(Administrative Reform Minister Taro) Kono may decide to
run."
"(Former defence minister Shigeru) Ishiba - does he have the
20 signatures needed to run? He has 17 in his faction, in
contrast to (former foreign minister Fumio) Kishida, who has a
bigger faction and has made himself credible as a candidate.
Ishiba has come across as indecisive."
"Kishida is the top runner for the time being but that
doesn't mean his victory is assured."
DAIJU AOKI, CHIEF JAPAN ECONOMIST, UBS SUMI TRUST WEALTH
MANAGEMENT, TOKYO
"It was a surprise, but it provided more certainty and
forward-looking prospects rather than uncertainty as the market
had been informed of Kishida's policies (at his Thursday press
conference) such as expansionary fiscal policy, support for
household incomes and new measures to combat the coronavirus."
TORU SUEHIRO, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT DAIWA SECURITIES, TOKYO
"Stock prices are rising based on a view that the chance of
LDP's defeat in the general election has diminished because
anyone other than Suga will be able to regain popularity."
"Regardless of who runs for the party leadership race with
what kind of policy manifestos, the market seems to favour the
increased prospect that the current LDP administration will
continue stably."
