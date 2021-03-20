INSTANT VIEW-Turkish lira in crosshairs after latest central bank chief ousted

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan
abruptly sacked Turkey's central bank chief on Saturday, two
days after a sharp interest rate hike to head off inflation,
replacing him with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of
tight monetary policy.
Sahap Kavcioglu, a former member of parliament for Erdogan's
AK Party, replaces Naci Agbal who was appointed less than five
months ago. Below are some reactions from analysts:
SELVA DEMIRALP, DIRECTOR OF THE KOC UNIVERSITY-TUSIAD
ECONOMIC RESEARCH FORUM, IN ISTANBUL:
"This move clarifies what the president meant by 'putting
price stability aside' when he announced the economic reform
package last Friday. It is worrisome because I now expect
economic policy to literally put price stability aside.
"This implies that the government will once again try to
stimulate the economy by low interest rate policies. However,
pushing short term stimulus against longer term risks can not be
a hand that can be overplayed. I am worried because such a
priority has a high potential to backfire by causing extreme
pressures on the TL (Turkish lira) and contracting the economy
even further.
"Agbal was one of the most successful central bank governors
appointed by the AK Party. He adopted a long term perspective, a
conventional approach with clear communication. He took over an
economy at the edge of the cliff and took the right steps to
reestablish credibility from zero. Unfortunately, he is not
given a chance to finish what he started."
CRISTIAN MAGGIO, HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET STRATEGY AT TD
SECURITIES:
"This announcement demonstrates the erratic nature of policy
decisions in Turkey, especially with regard to monetary matters.
Kavcioglu's appointment would suggest a higher risk of reverting
to looser, unorthodox, and eventually mostly pro-growth policies
from now on.
"The Turkish lira may easily sell-off 10-15%.... We will see
this start on Monday, when Asia trading kicks in. The (central
bank) and other Turkish authorities will try to lean against
this move, likely deploying an array of measures. They may be
somewhat effective for a start, but we question their ability to
be successful for long in the current environment."
WOLFANGO PICCOLI, CO-PRESIDENT OF RISK ADVISORY TENEO:
"There are no institutions left in the country with any sort
of independence and authority ... Erdogan is playing with fire
at the worst possible time given (the) fragility of the key
external backdrop."
JASON TUVEY, ANALYST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:
The move is "likely to trigger large falls in the lira when
markets open on Monday. It looks like the central bank's efforts
to fight the country's inflation problem may come to an end, and
a messy balance of payments crisis has become (once again) a
real possibility.
"President Erdogan's move leaves little doubt that all of
the power in Turkey rests with him and this will result in rate
cuts. This will simply make Turkey's inflation problem even
worse and risk premia on Turkish assets are likely to rise
sharply."
TIM ASH, SENIOR EM SOVEREIGN STRATEGIST, BLUEBAY ASSET
MANAGEMENT:
"This decision is almost as bad as Brexit in terms of being
the worst public policy decision I can remember in a country's
history ... Markets will express their opinions on Monday and it
is likely to be an ugly reaction."
