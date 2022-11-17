INSTANT VIEW-UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveils new budget

LONDON, Nov. 17 (Reuters) - UK finance minister Jeremy
Hunt on Thursday unveiled a fiscal plan that he said will bring
down government debt as a percentage of economic output within
five years and tightened a raft of tax measures.
Sterling fell against the dollar, but was down by less than
before Hunt delivered his comments, while UK government bond
prices also eased, but remained clear of the day's lows.
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: The FTSE 100 was down 0.7%, while the
mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3%, from a loss of 0.4%
earlier in the day.
FOREX: Sterling fell 0.5% against the dollar to
$1.1856 from $1.1845 prior to the budget.
MONEY MARKETS: Interest rate futures were pricing a peak in
Bank of England rates of 4.53% by next August, from a peak of
4.59% prior to Hunt's speech.
COMMENTS:
STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST AT EQUITI CAPITAL, LONDON:
"The pound is suffering as more of the budget black hole is
coming from tax hikes rather than spending cuts. It will be just
under half from tax hikes now whereas I think the expectation
previously was more would come from spending cuts. That will hit
consumer spending.
A lot of tax rises are coming from windfall taxes, allowance
changes etc. It is very political, as it avoids the headlines
that the government has put up headline tax rates."
MICHAEL HEWSON, CHIEF MARKETS STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS,
LONDON:
"We're still absorbing it really. They're saying: 'it's
going to hurt.' Yes, it is. But until we pick through the fine
print, it's hard to say."
I'm not sure that it's all necessary, but a lot of it is
priced in and we have to see if it gets through the Commons."
SIMON HARVEY, HEAD OF FX ANALYSIS, MONEX EUROPE, LONDON:
"The austerity’s going to be welcome (to the Bank of
England) purely because there’s going to be less support for UK
consumers. But with regards to their inflation battle… they
still have a way to go here.
We’re looking for a terminal (interest) rate around 4%.
In the short term we’re still looking at a break (for
sterling) below $1.18 in the coming days."
(Reporting by London Markets; Compiled by Amanda Cooper,
Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)