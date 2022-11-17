Advanced search
INSTANT VIEW-UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveils new budget

11/17/2022 | 07:15am EST
LONDON, Nov. 17 (Reuters) - UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday unveiled a fiscal plan that he said will bring down government debt as a percentage of economic output within five years and tightened a raft of tax measures.

Sterling fell against the dollar, but was down by less than before Hunt delivered his comments, while UK government bond prices also eased, but remained clear of the day's lows.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The FTSE 100 was down 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3%, from a loss of 0.4% earlier in the day.

FOREX: Sterling fell 0.5% against the dollar to $1.1856 from $1.1845 prior to the budget.

MONEY MARKETS: Interest rate futures were pricing a peak in Bank of England rates of 4.53% by next August, from a peak of 4.59% prior to Hunt's speech.

COMMENTS:

STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST AT EQUITI CAPITAL, LONDON:

"The pound is suffering as more of the budget black hole is coming from tax hikes rather than spending cuts. It will be just under half from tax hikes now whereas I think the expectation previously was more would come from spending cuts. That will hit consumer spending.

A lot of tax rises are coming from windfall taxes, allowance changes etc. It is very political, as it avoids the headlines that the government has put up headline tax rates."

MICHAEL HEWSON, CHIEF MARKETS STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS, LONDON:

"We're still absorbing it really. They're saying: 'it's going to hurt.' Yes, it is. But until we pick through the fine print, it's hard to say."

I'm not sure that it's all necessary, but a lot of it is priced in and we have to see if it gets through the Commons."

SIMON HARVEY, HEAD OF FX ANALYSIS, MONEX EUROPE, LONDON:

"The austerity’s going to be welcome (to the Bank of England) purely because there’s going to be less support for UK consumers. But with regards to their inflation battle… they still have a way to go here.

We’re looking for a terminal (interest) rate around 4%.

In the short term we’re still looking at a break (for sterling) below $1.18 in the coming days." (Reporting by London Markets; Compiled by Amanda Cooper, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.18443 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.74764 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.43% 1.03475 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
FTSE 100 -0.64% 7304.07 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.31% 19055.79 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.74% 0.6099 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
